Welcome MoU between FIFA and Caricom

THE EDITOR: The announcement of a memorandum of understanding between FIFA and Caricom is a welcome development. A newspaper report of some of the contents shows noble intent, as reflected in comments made by FIFA and the general secretary of Caricom.

We in TT need to be appreciative of this initiative as some of us were not too long ago describing FIFA as colonial, dictatorial, murderers (recall "get your knees off our neck") and vowing to bring it to its knees instead, even seeing ourselves as an example of a fighting spirit to the benefit of all small associations worldwide.

One has to hope for expressions of appreciation in like manner.

All parties reported in the newspaper referred to the love of football in the region and the place it holds in our society. We are a football-loving Caribbean from Suriname to the Bahamas.

The Caribbean Football Union, no doubt, had a role to play in this final product and will be expected to see the rollout and implementation. The intent to get involved from our primary schools programme up shows aspiration towards the long term, something notably lacking in our planning.

Recall FIFA's action in Asia on the child labour crisis, where it went into countries and got children into schools and out of factories. The depletion of the ozone layer saw it banning sprays in the treatment of injuries that were adversely affecting the ozone. Likewise, the mandated compulsory use of shin guards was intended to prevent communicable diseases on the field. There is also its concern about racism and its efforts made in this despicable problem.

As an international organisation, FIFA often takes the lead and has a commendable record of proactivity and relevance. This latest is on our doorsteps and we should ensure we duly benefit.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

former FIFA referee