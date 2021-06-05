Soldier granted $200,000 bail on drug trafficking charges

A soldier assigned to Teteron Barracks was granted $200,000 bail by an Arima Magistrate on Friday after appearing virtually on drug trafficking charges.

According to a police release, Ronald Steede, 47, was arrested on June 1 after he visited the Golden Grove Maximum Security Prison, Arouca, to deliver food items to incarcerated soldiers. He was charged after his bag was searched and prison officials allegedly found 1.534 kilogrammes of compressed marijuana concealed in food items in a duffle bag.

Authorities claimed they also found 290 packs of cigarettes, 100 lighters, three electric pocket scales, a cellphone charger, a pair of headphones, four packs of razor blades, a cellphone holder and 50 sheets of wrapping paper.

Steede will re-appear in court on November 24.

A second soldier who was held was questioned and released pending further investigation.

Investigations are being conducted by PC Lambkin of the Arouca Police Station.