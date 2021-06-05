San Fernando man charged with stabbing death

Andy Bramble - Courtesy TTPS

A 45-year-old San Fernando labourer will appear virtually before a San Fernando Magistrate on Monday charged with the stabbing death of Kevin Babb.

According to a police release, Andy Bramble, of Keate Street, San Fernando was charged with the May 27 stabbing of Babb, following advice of the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul.

Babb, 39, was killed during an altercation at his friend's home at Keate Street San Fernando. He and the accused allegedly had dispute at the home of a woman they both knew. Bramble surrendered to police after the incident.

Detective WPC Janelle Mohammed of Region 11 Homicide Bureau laid the charges.