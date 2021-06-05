Over 10,000 active covid19 cases, 19 more deaths

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health reported 19 deaths and 529 new covid19 cases on Friday. The total number of deaths is now 556.

The figures reflect samples taken between May 28 and June 3.

The 4 pm update said there are 10,049 active cases and the total number of positive cases to date is now 25,801.

It said 15,196 people have recovered and 428 people are still in hospital. There are 145 people in step down facilities, 88 in state quarantine, and 8,947 in self-isolation.

The update said 110,110 people have been given their first dose of the covid19 vaccine so far and 1,179 are fully vaccinated.