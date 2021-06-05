No powerfor 3 days

THE EDITOR: On May 28, a Friday, we encountered an electrical problem. We called T&TEC and they arrived. We were advised to change a terminal in our meter socket, which our electrician did in minutes.

It was 3 o’clock and we called T&TEC again, they now advising us to produce an inspection certificate before reconnection. It was here our problem started.

The Electrical Inspectorate does not work on weekends and public holidays so we were left without electricity for an entire weekend and Monday was Indian Arrival Day.

When will the government Electrical Inspectorate be privatised, like vehicle inspections, to be available 24/7? The State will save on wages, travelling allowances, vehicle tax, purchase of tools, uniforms, stationery, security, and rental of building, to name a few.

In addition, the State can collect taxes from contracted inspectors and the services of the many electrical engineers, retired electrical inspectors and qualified electricians would be available to the public.

During this time when finance is a problem, I hope the Government gives consideration to this issue.

S DAN

Penal