Met Office warns of possible overspill of Caroni river

The swollen Caroni River as seen at 11.30 am on Saturday from the Churchill Roosevelt Highway. - SUREASH CHOLAI

The Meteorological Office is warning of more flooding later today and has cautioned the public to keep clear of rivers.

Met officer on duty Kiran Seedoo told Newsday that the Caroni River is currently at 7.03 meters and with high tide expected at 1.15 pm, there will be a hindrance of water outflow.

Heavy rains over the past 24 hours have increased water levels in rivers and flooding in several parts of TT.

On Friday, the Met Office issued a yellow-level adverse weather alert which it said was expected to last until Sunday.

It warned that “river levels are currently near threshold values in some parts, especially along the Caroni River basin.”

Seedoo said the areas along the Caroni River such as El Carmen and Bamboo were susceptible to experience the overflow.

“Currently the water level at the Caroni River around the El Carmen area is 7.03 metres. The overflow capacity 7.67 metres and for overspill onto the roadway is 8.24 metres.

“In Bamboo, it is now 4.85 metres, with an overspill threshold of 6.75 meters. It is at 80 per cent this morning.”

Seedoo added that other rivers such as the South Oropouche River was nearing 60 per cent capacity.

Jerry David, senior disaster management co-ordinator at the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government said the disaster management unit at the regional corporations were also monitoring the river levels.

From observation and not official data, he said the Chaguanas Borough Corporation has noted that its major water courses – Honda River, Caparo River and Cunupia River – were at 50 per cent threshold level.

Watercourses in Palo Seco, Erin, Cedros, Point Fortin, Matura, Valencia, Arima and others were overwhelmed, causing street flooding and damage to property and household appliances.