A possible way forward in pandemic

THE EDITOR: Instead of just shutting down restaurants etc, the Government should invite applications from businesses and business organisations to propose a redesigned production workspace at their premises that satisfies covid19 protocols.

That way a business can say, look, I think I can continue production with my new layout/redesign which incorporates desired features like:

(a) UV light of the proper covid19 killing spectrum.

(b) Some kind of directed ventilation system.

© Transparent barriers, masking, isolation of people pathways, regular sanitising, etc.

If a suitable redesigned production workspace can be inspected and approved by the Government, then certain types of activities can resume.

I think this can probably work for food production and perhaps even schools.

But businesses, etc have to come up with the redesign of their own production workspace(s).

And somebody in government has to inspect/approve the thing.

At the current rate of delivery of vaccines into willing arms, TT will not achieve "herd immunity" in 2021. Perhaps the adoption of the above strategy will keep the economy ticking over until that elusive objective is realised.

TREVOR RAMLOCHANSINGH

via e-mail