6 jailed for breaching curfew in Point Fortin

SIX men who breached curfew in Point Fortin have been jailed and one person has been fined.

In a press release, police said the group appeared virtually before a Point Fortin magistrate on Friday where they were formally charged.

Clive Alexander was sentenced to serve six months in prison with hard labour, while Jamal Bailey, Josiah Bailey, Shurland Liverpool, Kareem Flemming and Avasi Peters were sentenced to three months in jail with hard labour.

In addition, Davenand Harrinarina was fined $10,000, while Shanti Charles pleaded not guilty and the matter has been postponed.

The men were held by officers of the South-Western Division.

A state of emergency went into effect on May 15 with a curfew prohibiting movement between the hours of 9pm and 5am as part of the most stringent measures implemented to reduce the spread of the covid19 virus.