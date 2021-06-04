WASA: Expect water disruption in northeast Trinidad

WASA's St Joseph compound. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Various parts of northeastern Trinidad will experience water disruption after 12 hours of consistent heavy rain.

In a release, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said the operations at seven water treatment plants would be affected because of turbid river conditions and clogged intakes.

The affected plants are Tompire, Matura, Aripo, Guanapo, Caura, Luengo and Naranjo, and Acono.

Areas affected include: Toco, Matura, Valencia, parts of Arima, El Dorado, parts of Tacarigua and Maracas, St Joseph.

WASAsaid these facilities are expected to return to service when conditions return to normal at the plants.

It asked customers to manage their water use efficiently, as it may take up to 24 hours to restore the scheduled pipe-borne water supply.

The release said, “The authority wishes to assure customers that the water currently being supplied through its distribution system complies with the guidelines for drinking water quality of the World Health Organisation and is safe for use.”

For further information or assistance, customers can contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll-free at 800-4420/26.