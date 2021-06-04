Tobago has 200 active covid19 cases

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago.

Tobago’s active covid19 cases now stand at 200.

A press release from the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development on Friday said there are two new covid19 cases.

The death toll remains at 15.

Three people have been discharged.

The division has sent 6,349 samples to the Caribbean Public Health Agency and the Tobago Regional Health Authority for testing. Of the samples, 571 came back positive.

A total of 5,703 people have been vaccinated since the beginning of the vaccination programme in April. The release said 111 people received their second dose and are now fully vaccinated.