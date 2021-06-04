THA secretary calls for 'sober reflection' after covid19 deaths

Secretary of Health Tracy Davidson-Celestine. PHOTO COURTESY THA -

Secretary for the Division of Health, Wellness, and Family Development Tracy Davidson-Celestine has called on all of Tobago to use the grim reality of a significant upsurge of covid19 cases and deaths as a time for "sober reflection and introspection."

She pleaded with those who suspect they may be infected not to wait until symptoms are at an advanced stage, before seeking medical assistance. She said this has been the case for several of the fatal cases in Tobago.

Davidson-Celestine spoke to Newsday on Thursday afternoon, hours after the island recorded its highest daily infections of 49 new covid19 cases. The second highest number of new infections recorded in Tobago was 25. The division’s 4 pm update on that day also announced two more deaths taking the covid19 death toll to 15.

Two women, 55 and 56 years old, with pre-existing conditions, were the victims.

In response to the jump in cases and the developing trend in covid19 deaths, Davidson-Celestine said, “We really have to ask ourselves if we are doing all that we can do as a people, to curb the spread of the virus on the island. Our hearts skip a beat every time we have to announce a death.

“Covid19 is serious! With the death and illness crossing all boundaries, people with and without comorbidities, young and old, no one is safe. With every passing day, I pray that there is no negative news but I have come to accept the inevitable.

“We ask that persons who are at home and not feeling well to contact our hotlines so that we can provide assistance. It’s not sufficient to stay at home without the required care.

"We can pass this together as a people, but what is required now is to isolate and vaccinate. We continue to see people showing up only after symptoms are advanced and it’s a struggle to save a life. If you are showing flu-like symptoms call 800 HEAL (4235) or 211. Stay home and away from people if you are ill.”