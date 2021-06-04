Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Jayden Seales in provisional West Indies Test squad

THE Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel has named a provisional 17-man squad as preparations continue for the forthcoming Betway two-match Test Series against South Africa.

The CWI media release said, “The squad is expected to be further cut down to an official 13 members on Monday.

“The Test Series will be played at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground (in Gros Islet, St Lucia) for the Sir Vivian Richards Trophy. The first Test will be played from June 10-14 and the second match from June 18-22. These are the final matches in the current cycle of the International Cricket Council World Test Championship with both teams trying to finish higher in the final championship table.”

Middle-order batsman Roston Chase, who was overlooked for the Test series against Sri Lanka in March/April, is in the provisional squad. Opening batsman Kieran Powell, who last played a Test match for West Indies in 2018, is also in the squad.

Stylish batsman Shai Hope, who has been in scintillating form of late in One Day International cricket, has earned a recall.

Hope had a miserable tour of England in 2020 and has not been in the Test team since then.

The release added, “Fast bowler Chemar Holder was unavailable due to injury, while 19-year-old fast bowler Jayden Seales (of TT) is a first-time inclusion in the West Indies provisional squad for a Test Series. The selectors have also revealed that four other young fast bowlers Keon Harding, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley and Nial Smith will remain in St Lucia to assist the Test squad with their preparations.”

PROVISIONAL SQUAD: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.