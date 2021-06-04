PPE bandits caught while terrorising Port of Spain family

CHARGED: Tyreek Weekes. - TTPS

THREE men, one of them a 17-year-old, were caught red-handed by police attacking a Port of Spain family whose home they entered dressed in full PPE gear.

They claimed they were sent by the Ministry of Health to sanitise the house after one of the occupants had died from covid19.

The men not only robbed the victims but also raped one of them.

A police press release said on May 29, after being allowed in, one of the men pulled a gun and robbed the family.

During the ordeal, one of the victims was able to send a cellphone message to a friend who alerted the police. They caught the men in the act and seized a .38 revolver loaded with five rounds of ammunition. The rape victim was taken to hospital.

Acting Sgt Kamal, Cpl Brebnor, WPC Ashby and PC Phillip all of the Belmont CID made enquiries and Brebnor submitted a file, after which charges were laid.

The suspects were expected to appear virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate on Friday.

The investigation was supervised by acting Senior Supt Sharon Cooper.

The police release identified the accused men as Tyreek Weekes, 21, and Dennis Muhammed, 25, both of Mulrain Trace, Picton Road, Laventille; and a 17-year-old of North Settlement, Sangre Grande.

They were charged with:

* Two counts of robbery with violence;

* Two counts of grievous sexual assault;

* One count of rape;

* One count of assault with intent to rob;

* One count of possession of a firearm and;

* One count of possession of ammunition

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigations and Intelligence) Mc Donald Jacob thanked members of the public for their assistance, as he pointed out that the men were arrested because a concerned citizen urgently called the police, having realised a crime was taking place.

Jacob said the victims are being given psychological support by the police Victim and Witness Support Unit.

Police are urging the public to be vigilant when strangers seek access to their homes and other properties.

They said it is better to err on the side of caution and not allow them in if there is no way of verifying the claims being made.