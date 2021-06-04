PNM says farewell to stalwart at virtual candlelight service

The life and legacy of long-time PNM stalwart and businesswoman Jocelyn Bodden was honoured by MPs and senior party officials during a virtual memorial service on Thursday afternoon.

Bodden, 76, died last Friday. She was hailed as a devoted member of the party who served constituents with pride and respect.

She served as the party’s welfare officer and was the CEO of RIK Services Ltd up until the time of her death.

During the service, PNM chairman and Diego Martin North East MP Colm Imbert spoke of her years of service.

“When I was first associated with the PNM back in 1988, Jocelyn entered soon thereafter and it was at a time when it was not a fashionable thing to do to be associated with the PNM, but she jumped right in.

“I remember her distinctly as we moved towards the build-up to the 1991 general elections, an election in which the PNM was victorious under its new leader Patrick Manning.

“Jocelyn was there in the thick of things, in every event, in every function in every effort of the PNM and played a great part in that 1991 (election) campaign to pull off that Port of Spain North seat.”

Imbert said outside of her activities as a party official, Bodden would also be remembered as a capable businesswoman who brought her strong work ethic to all activities.

For his part, Port of Spain North/ St Ann’s West MP Stuart Young said he would remember Bodden as a nurturing figure who guided him through his entry in the party.

Young said Bodden was a staple in the constituency who remained involved in all activities up until the time of her death.

“I would always get the phone calls from her, ‘Stuart do you need this, Stuart do you need that?’ I don’t know how to press on without Joycie there, but what I do know is that I was privileged and honoured to have met her and hopefully become part of her life, because she was certainly a part of mine.

“She was always ahead of the game, arranging everything, during the pandemic making sure we were behind the hampers, making sure we did all we needed to do, always concerned about the constituency. She left huge shoes to fill.”

Father Mannie Pierre of St Mary’s RC Church also paid tribute to Bodden, noting that she lived a life of accomplishment and respect.