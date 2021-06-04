PDP launches Loaves of Love to feed impoverished in Tobago

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy leader Farley Augustine with loaves of bread to distribute to people struggling amid the pandemic. -

In a bid to provide assistance to people struggling to survive during the pandemic, the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) has begun a Loaves of Love initiative.

On Wednesday, PDP deputy political leader and electoral representative for the Parlatuvier/L’Anse Fourmi/ Speyside Farley Augustine began the initiative, distributing 600 loaves of bread to families throughout the island.

In an interview with Newsday on Friday, Augustine said: “We have found that far too many families in Tobago are without food security at this time. This is a simple way to actually assist families who are in need and families who do not have. When you contribute to a project like this, it is about all of us ensuring that we help families who are in need during this time.

"We have to ensure that every family has access to nutritious meals, at least.”

He said for many Tobagonians, baking bread on a Friday afternoon or over the weekend is a family tradition, as bread has been a common staple across the world for tens of thousands of years.

“It is a simple way to provide energy in the form of carbohydrates and essential nutrients, dietary fibre and phytochemicals.

“So by offering families loaves of bread, we provide a simple and nutritious staple that helps families in need to have a complete meal.”

He said the PDP aims to maintain the programme for the duration of the state of emergency.

“That takes us to the beginning of August.

“Our target is 1,000 loaves per weekend. We started with 600 loaves this week, but by next week we will meet our target.”

He called on corporate TT to join the cause by finding ways to help families who are desperately in need.

“As the economy worsens, more and more families will be in dire straits. We have to be neighbourly. I wish to encourage those among us who have excess to please reach out and help someone. It is our duty to keep each other up.”

The initiative is being supported by Country Style Bakery in Goldsborough, which is doing the baking.

“The loaves will be distributed by all 12 of us – the PDP Assemblymen and surrogates – because we have not stopped working, and we have to ensure that all our families, especially in these difficult times, are taken care of. We would try our best to provide for the needs of those who are impacted.”