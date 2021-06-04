National defender Shannon Gomez anticipates 'big game' against Bahamas

SOCA Warriors defender Shannon Gomez said the FIFA World Cup Concacaf Zone qualifying match against Bahamas is crucial as every game is like a final.

TT will play Bahamas at 5 pm on Saturday in Bahamas and will then travel to Dominican Republic to face St Kitts/Nevis on Tuesday.

TT’s match against St Kitts/Nevis is a home game for the Soca Warriors, but the match will not be played in Trinidad because of the quarantine rules. People entering TT must quarantine for 14 days.

World Cup qualifying matches are played in a tight FIFA window therefore it is not practical for matches to be held in Trinidad.

TT are second in Group F with four points behind leaders St Kitts/Nevis. TT eased past Guyana 3-0 in their opening match of World Cup qualifying on March 25, before being held to a 1-1 draw by Puerto Rico on March 28.

In an interview with TT Football Association media, Gomez said, “This is a big game for us. We need to take every game as a final so we need to go into this game with a lot of confidence. Obviously it is two important games (and) we need six points. This is just an opportunity for a lot of new guys also to show their faces for the coach (Terry Fenwick) on the national team.”

Discussing the conditions in Bahamas, Gomez said, “Some of the conditions are no different to back home in Trinidad, but also Bahamas will be playing on the same pitch so I think that we need to play to the best of our ability regardless. Come out in the game strong, score our chances and put the game to bed.”

Keston Julien, speaking about the campaign so far, said, “I think everything is going very well with the coach, how he (wants us to play). Everyone is fighting for their spot and I think everything is positive and I think the three points will come in the Bahamas game once we take it with the right mindset and we will go on to the next game and try to get the three points as well.”

Julien, who last played for TT in 2019, wants to bring quality to the national team.

“Between now and 2019 I think I developed more as a player. I know what the national team wants, what they want to do…I would say for sure my defending (has improved), tactical wise I improved a lot. My coaches taught me a lot so I just coming to bring this to the national team now.”

US-based defender Neveal Hackshaw joined the TT camp on Thursday and trained with the rest of the squad in the evening session at the Thomas Robinson Stadium training pitch. Midfielder and captain Khaleem Hyland is scheduled to arrive on Friday.

In related news, all members of the TT contingent returned negative covid19 test results on Wednesday.