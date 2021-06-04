Man charged with murder of Torrance Mohammed

CHARGED: Ryan Beharry who is charged for the murder of dance pioneer and former politician Torrance Mohammed. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

A MON REPOS man was expected to appear virtually before a San Fernando magistrate on Friday charged with the murder of 84-year-old Torrance Mohammed.

A police press release said Ryan Beharry, 32, of Navet Road, was charged with the offence on the advice of acting Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Joan Honore-Paul on Thursday.

Mohammed, 84, of Tarouba Road, Marabella, was visiting a friend in Mon Repos on Monday May 24, when he was assaulted by a man who robbed him of a cellphone and a gold chain.

The assailant then pushed Mohammed to the ground and ran off. Mohammed suffered broken ribs and injuries to his spine.

Mohammed was taken to hospital but died of his injuries on May 25.

Beharry was arrested at his home on May 28 by Homicide Bureau of Investigation (HBI) officers.

Investigations were supervised by Insp Maraj of the HBI Region III and Beharry was charged by Sgt Maharaj of the Mon Repos Police Station on June 3.