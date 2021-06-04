Father of murdered maxi driver: People dying over small money

Paul Joseph, the father of murdered maxi taxi driver Richard Joseph says he is fearful for his own life as criminals become more desperate - Photo by Sureash Cholai

Instead of planning his wedding, the relatives of murdered maxi driver Richard Joseph must instead arrange his funeral after he was shot dead in Cunupia on Wednesday.

Police suspect Joseph, 31, was killed during a robbery.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Friday, Joseph's father Paul Joseph said his son had worked as a maxi driver for over a year and used the money to build his own house.

He also said his son looked forward to marrying his long-time girlfriend but had to postpone the wedding because of the pandemic.

As joblessness continues, he said, there may be more killings, and he was fearful for his own life as criminals become more desperate.

"They're willing to do anything for small money because of how hard things are, and it will continue, as there is hardly any work with things shut down.

"People are losing their lives over small money. Sometimes they lose their lives over nothing, because you might not have anything. I might have a little $200 or $300 on me and they might kill me for that. They might see me driving a car, but they don't know how hard I worked for it – I could still be owing money for it and I might lose my life for it."

Joseph also said he hoped the arrest rate would improve to give the relatives of murder victims some closure, but understood the difficulties investigators face when trying to find witnesses.

"Someone can lose their life and you just have to move on. Sometimes someone is arrested and other times they aren't. People are fearful for their lives, so it's hard for witnesses to come forward as well."