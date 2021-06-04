Cousin of murdered Guyanese expat: We're in a crisis

Ramesh Madoo, 45, was shot dead outside his 3B Drive, Piarco, home on Tuesday night. - PHOTO COURTESY MADOO FAMILY

A relative of murdered labourer Ramesh Madoo is puzzled by his death and are fearful that nowhere is safe from criminals.

Madoo, 45, was shot dead while speaking to a neighbour in the front yard of his home at 3B Drive, Piarco, on Tuesday night.

Newsday spoke to Madoo's cousin Shaun Rahaman at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Friday. He lamented the prevalence of crime and said he felt anyone could be a potential victim at any given time.

Referring to CCTV footage of the murder which was circulated on social media, Rahaman said the shooting was unprovoked.

"It's not safe for anyone again, because if you look at the video you will see he's just talking with a neighbour when a car pulled up and someone started shooting. So it just goes to show that you're not safe anywhere. Not even in your own home because he was basically in his own yard when this happened.

"As we recall and anyone can say that he never had a problem with anyone. As I said. it's a crisis and a serious thing we're facing."

Rahaman said Madoo was born in Guyana but had lived in Trinidad and Tobago for 14 years.

He remembered his cousin as a happy, energetic person who enjoyed helping others however he could.