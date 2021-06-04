Cali Gray connects with Africa on My Boy

Brooklyn: Cali Gray is fusing her Caribbean roots with her African heritage on the new soca-meets-Afrobeats, high-bred release, My Boy.

The New York-based soca/dancehall act has teamed with producer Kyle Phillips of Bad John Republic to evoke the energies of West Indian and West African rhythms on the track.

Gray, whose real name Calika Grayson, said the merger is a true reflection of her artistry and personality

“It’s me. This is who I am. I grew up in the Caribbean with culturally-aware parents that not only surrounded me with music and movement from Africa, but also explained and interpreted those in a modern Caribbean context,” Gray said in a media release.

The daughter of popular DJ Kabuki (Kevin Grayson) and dancer Ann Marie George, Cali Gray is known in the tri-state New York area for her dynamic island-style stage shows, the release said.

Gray recently released a music video for My Boy, written by Dwayne “Adonis Trinidadyon” Nelson. Led by creative director Matthew Mc Clean the production was a remote co-ordination between Cali and Trinidad-based videographer Hamid Rahman and choreographer/dancer Kelsey Des Vignes. It features dancers Tevin Daniel, Shawna Mitchell, Kimberly Alexander and Priscilla Gueverra.

“The global pandemic means we can’t be on the ground as we would obviously prefer. I love coming home to Trinidad and jump at every chance to do so, but this is the new reality and thankfully we have the technology to record, mix, master, shoot music videos and release singles all from remote locations. Isn’t it an amazing time to be an artiste,” Gray said.

Gray says she hopes her music can help lift spirits back home in Trinidad nd Tobago. The Arima-born singer said she is acutely aware of the rising cases of covid19 and daily death toll in TT and urged nationals to follow the advice of healthcare professionals and get vaccinated as soon as it is made available to them.

“I’m in contact with family and friends back home and it's worrying to see some people are not following the guidelines. Here in New York we were able to get past the worst of the pandemic by staying at home, staying masked up and maintaining social distance. Then the vaccination drives were a real game changer and now life is returning to normal. I wish a similar speedy resolution to sweet TT, but in the meantime, you have to take care of yourself and your family and make sure you stay safe,” Gray ended.

For more info: Facebook and follow Itscaligray on Instagram for more on her new My Boy single and exclusive looks at her upcoming releases and tour schedule.