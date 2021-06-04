Brother of murdered coconut vendor: He was killed out of envy

Forensic Science Centre, St James. Photo by Roger Jacob.

Some people admired Cardel Charles's hard work and success. But he also attracted unwanted attention from others, according to one relative, who suspects envy may have been the motive for his murder.

Charles, 20, was shot dead by someone pretending to be a customer at his vegetable stall at Bypass Road, Valencia, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Charles was not known to them.

Newsday spoke with Charles' brother Nictor Noray at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Friday. He said his brother worked hard as a vendor to support his girlfriend and two children. He said Charles was able to save enough money to buy three cars, and believed some people in the are may have envied his success.

"At a young age he began working for what he wanted, and when people saw all the things he was able to do because of his business, they decided to go for him."

Noray said he was unsettled by the cold-blooded nature of his brother's murder.

"I'm distraught. And I know when you hear someone was murdered, you might think they did something to deserve that. But that wasn't the case in this situation.

"It's hard for me to know someone actually sat down and thought about doing this, then went ahead with it."

Noray said Charles was quiet and maintained a small circle of friends.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.