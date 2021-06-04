Autopsies on Belle Garden bodies inconclusive
Police sources have said the results of the autopsies on the bodies found in a boat off Belle Garden, Tobago, last week Friday, are inconclusive.
Forensic pathologist Dr Eslyn Mc Donald-Burris did the post-mortems on Tuesday at Scarborough General Hospital.
Sources told Newsday that owing to their advanced state of decomposition, samples had to be taken from the bodies for a toxicology assessment.
Fishermen Jason Broomes, Doyle Cornwall and Lance Biggart saw the boat drifting about four miles off Belle Garden, on Tobago’s Windward side, shortly after 7 am on May 28.
The men later found 14 decomposing bodies in the vessel, which they towed to the shore. A skull and other skeletal remains were also found on the boat.
Head of the police Tobago Division ACP William Nurse told a news conference on Tuesday the boat came from an African country, Mauritania.
Nurse said the boat was believed to have been stolen and an investigation is underway in Mauritania.
Comments
"Autopsies on Belle Garden bodies inconclusive"