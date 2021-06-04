Arouca man fined $1,500 for breaching Corpus Christi curfew

A delivery driver from Five Rivers, Arouca, was given three months on Friday to pay a $1,500 fine for breaching Thursday’s 19-hour holiday curfew.

Junior Paul appeared before magistrate Nanette Forde-John in the Arima Third Court after he was arrested by police close to where he lived just after 9 pm on Thursday.

He spent the night in jail as he awaited his court appearance.

Forde-John was told Paul had gone to visit his ailing mother in Trincity earlier in the day, during the five-hour window allowed under the extended holiday curfew hours, but stayed with her until later that night.

Paul tried to drive home just after 9 pm, when the police stopped and arrested him for breaching curfew.

His attorney, Jeron Joseph, said Paul regretted what happened and wanted to apologise to the court. Joseph said his client expressed remorse for his foolish action and asked for leniency.

Paul was fined and given time to pay.

He was also represented by attorney Reynold Waldrop.

In the last 24 hours, police have arrested 75 people for breaching the curfew, bringing that total to 442 since the covid19 state of emergency took effect on May 16.