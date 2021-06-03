TT politician with a heart

Chris Arshad Hosein - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: Recently I read a newspaper story of a young councillor (Chris Arshad Hosein) who donated his salary for the month in order to feed families affected by the covid19 situation. This is something I never thought I would see from any politician in TT.

He did not sit and complain about a bad situation and let politics get in the way but instead did what a leader would do by sprinting into action.

It took an unassuming young man to show some love, compassion and real dedication to his job and I admire him for that. And because of his genuine nature, I would much prefer to hear what he has to say about issues in this country because I already know, just by this gesture, he is willing to do what it takes to make a difference.

The people in high positions can learn something from him. I hope others with big salaries follow because what he gave may not seem like much to the wealthy but it might have been all he had.

This is politics in the right direction and I had to highlight this. This is what we need.

I applaud the young man who maybe does not have much with the position he holds but is rich at heart. I feel certain he has won the admiration of many people. Hats off to him.

H ISHMAEL

El Socorro