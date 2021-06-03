Trinis defend doubles

People took to social media to respond to negative comments about doubles posted under a May 27 BBC article on the street food. -

There are some things Trinis are always ready to defend and it appears that doubles is one of them.

Many Trinidadians took to social media to respond to negative comments about doubles posted under the May 27 BBC article: Doubles: Trinidad’s addictively spicy street snack. The article was posted on BBC's Facebook page.

The third-ever International Doubles Day was observed on May 30 and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts's Facebook page said doubles is often recognised as TT's unofficial national dish because of its deep cultural significance to the country.

Journalist, historian and author Ramin Ganeshram wrote the article and she described in it her visiting TT with her Trinidadian father, having a doubles, of course, and giving some historical background about it.

There were photos of doubles accompanying the article and some commenters said that the photos did not look very appetising.

One commenter said, “I’ve seen something like that at bar closing times.”

Another asked, “Is that vomit from a cow?”

But Trinidadians quickly rose to doubles’ defence telling those making negative comments that doubles was delicious.

One Trinidadian said that pictures of doubles could never do it justice and it looked “messy and all over the place at times” but one really had to try it to judge it.

“Spicy, flavourful and at five bucks, the most economical way to get a belly full here. Some people eat this literally every morning here, lining up in long queues just to get hold of a few,” he said.

Another commenter even felt that TT would make a big deal out of doubles being highlighted by the BBC.

“Look how TT going and make a big deal over how the BBC highlighted doubles. I live here and I know them well......smh…,” the commenter said.

Some Trinis took the opportunity to market the country, telling the article’s readers that doubles was truly amazing “no matter what time of the day” one chose to eat them and that they should visit TT to sample doubles and other local dishes.

One local commenter even told BBC a better picture could have been used and she advised others not to knock doubles until they had tried it.

Ganeshram said in her article that doubles was “a vegan snack that appeals to all Trinidadians,” and it had become, “anytime-fare that serves as a popular go-to for late-night clubbers, a welcome hangover cure, a Carnival staple and a fast-food breakfast for schoolchildren and commuters.”

Her article said, “It's generally accepted that doubles were the 1930s creation of a family of Muslim Indians descended from indentured labourers in the city of Princes Town in Trinidad's south.”

Doubles got the name when customers asked the vendors to double up the bara to form a sandwich, it said.