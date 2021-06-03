Trinidad and Tobago goes on UK's covid19 red travel list

Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) plane mid-flight.

COME Tuesday, Trinidad and Tobago will be put on one of the United Kingdom’s travel lists of countries travelers entering there will have to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

This country is now on the amber list. Vaccinated travellers to the UK from any amber country or territory must follow certain rules ten days before getting there.

The rules include taking a covid19 test and booking, paying for travel tests after arriving in the UK and filling out a passenger locator form, the Department of Transport published on its website.

Travelers from amber countries are allowed to quarantine at home or wherever they are staying for ten days and must take another test on, or before, day two and day eight of their arrival.

However, the UK Travel Department said TT will move to the red list on June 8.

Only British or Irish nationals, or those with residence rights in the UK, will be permitted entry from countries on the red list.

The rules for vaccinated travelers from red list countries or territories, even those who made a transit stop in a red list country, include taking a covid19 test, booking a quarantine hotel package, which includes two tests and completing a passenger locator form ten days before arrival there.

On arriving in England, those traveler must quarantine in a managed hotel and take the two tests.

British citizens were advised not to travel to red list countries or territories.