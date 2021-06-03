Tobago records highest covid19 infections, two more deaths

TOBAGO’s new covid19 cases and deaths on Thursday reached a record high as the virus claimed two more lives, and infected 49 people.

Two women –ages 55 and 56 years –with pre-existing conditions are the latest victims. The second highest number of new infections recorded in Tobago was 25.

The new infections have pushed the overall cases recorded since the island's first case on March 23, 2020, to 569. Of this, 353 people have recovered with eight patients recently being discharged.

In the Division of Health, Wellness, and Family Development daily covid19 update, the island now has 201 active cases.

The death toll increased to 15.

Tobago has vaccinated 5,703 people since the beginning of the national vaccination programme in April. The release said 111 people received their second dose of the vaccine and are now fully vaccinated.

A total of 6,077 samples have been sent to Caribbean Public Health Agency and the Tobago Regional Health Authority for testing.