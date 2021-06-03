Shorter shopping time at Marabella market to avoid crowds

In this file photo, a customer selects her potatoes from a stall at the San Fernando Market. -Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

SAN FERNANDO mayor Junia Regrello has advised Sunday morning shoppers at the Marabella market to walk with a shopping list and be prepared to spend a shorter time purchasing produce.

He said the market is open from Sunday to Friday, with Saturdays being reserved for vendors at the Mucurapo Street market. Regrello encouraged shoppers to shop on an alternative day to Sunday.

He said the same vendors are there daily.

Based on observations, he said people tend to crowd the southern section where they believe the bargains are better and linger longer avoiding the northern vendors.

To those shoppers, he urged, “Spread out on the northern side, shop faster and leave.”

He said there will be a greater police presence at the market this Sunday and police officers both from the police service and municipal police will be telling shoppers, who are observed lingering, to leave.

The San Fernando City Corporation, at a meeting on Wednesday, reached a compromise with the police and Marabella market vendors to not shut down the facility but adopt new measures to ease the congestion on a Sunday morning.

Regrello had contemplated shutting down one of the two markets in San Fernando to avoid the Sunday morning rush.

Last Sunday, police had to enforce a heavy hand as unruly shoppers, breaking public health protocols, lined up outside the market demanding to get in.

Regrello said at a meeting with the relevant stakeholders on Wednesday, it was agreed that an additional gate on the eastern side of the market will be opened to allow entry.

“So, there will be three entry points and two exits which we hope will make things a little easier.

“We are encouraging people to shop faster and move out. Walk with a shopping list, grab what you want quickly and leave so as not to crowd the market.”

He said this is a serious time and the Government was doing all it can to flatten the pandemic curve, but if people continue to disregard the protocols "the situation will only get worse."