Port of Spain man gunned down an hour before curfew

File photo

Police are continuing enquiries into the shooting death of a 30-year-old Port of Spain man on Thursday morning.

Police said members of the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) were responding to reports of gunshots near Oxford Street, around 9 am, when they saw a group of people placing Travis "Channa" Greaves into a car. He was shot once in the head.

Police escorted the car to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was scheduled for emergency surgery and listed in critical condition, however Greaves died hours later.

Police went to the scene and found 18 spent shells and one live round of ammunition.

Greaves was from Argyle Street and worked as an attendant at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 1 are continuing enquiries.