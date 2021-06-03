Nation fed up with the blame games

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - DAVID REID

THE EDITOR: Did we really have a national day of prayer? Someone needs to remind the Prime Minister of this.

The nation is fed up of the blame games Dr Rowley and Kamla Persad-Bissessar are both playing with covid19.

Both of them have failed to unite the nation at this most critical period in our history. What will their legacies be to the unborn future of our country?

We are all responsible, including politicians, for where the country is at this moment.

Now the Prime Minister is blaming the Andrea Bharath vigils for the spike in covid19 cases. I do not want to take the word of any politician. Has contact tracing been done to verify this? Where is the supporting data?

Where is the data to support the Easter period as a super spreader? Does Rowley remember how he got covid19? He tested positive on April 5.

On the other hand, all events with crowds would have, in some way, contributed to the spike. Do we remember the lead-up to the general election last August?

Is Rowley lashing out because of a "guilty" conscience? If so, then the day of prayer was meaningless to him.

It is not easy as a leader to encourage people to go to Tobago and the beaches in their thousands for Easter and then, a few weeks later, have to preside over a horrific death rate.

In the middle of all this madness the family of Becker Seelal continues to grieve over his disappearance. They have been hampered by a state of emergency that severely restricts their ability to work in teams to find him.

Police resources, which may have been used, have otherwise been deployed.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope