Lopinot villagers capture bandits

File photo

Quick response from Lopinot villagers on Wednesday afternoon led to the capture of two bandits who tried to rob a man.

Police said members of the Northern Division Task Force received a report of loud explosions at around 12.44 pm at Lopinot Village and went to the area, where they found a group of villagers calling out to them.

The people explained they had cught a man who they suspected was a bandit involved in a recent home invasion.

Shortly after police got another report that a second bandit had been held a short distance away.

Arouca police arrested both men.

They were found with a gold watch, believed to be stolen from the home owner, and a magazine containing 25 rounds of 5.56 ammunition.

Investigators said a third man was seen running away with a gun wrapped in cloth and managed to escape.

Arouca police are continuing enquiries.