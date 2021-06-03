Lady Hochoy Home receives donation from Chinese Embassy

CHINESE DONATION: An employee at the Lady Hochoy Home moves a trolly of food items which were donated by Chinese ambassador Fang Qui. -

CHINA’s ambassador to TT Fang Qui has donated and delivered food and other supplies to the Lady Hochoy Home.

In a message on his Facebook page, the ambassador said over the years the home has provided children with “a safe and warm harbour to grow up.”

He said he was deeply touched that Sr Bertill Dean, principal of the home, and the kids remembered the visit of Madame Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese president Xi Jinping, in 2013.

“Look at these smiling and warm faces. I hope we could meet in person very soon,” the ambassador said, as he thanked Dean for the efforts of her and her staff in caring for the children at the home/

“The Chinese Embassy and I would like to continue working with you to create a safe and comfortable environment for children in TT,” he said.

In a video message, Dean said the home was always grateful for the contribution of the Chinese community in TT, in particular the ambassador.