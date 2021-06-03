Janoura donates hampers to covid positive cops

Hannah Janoura (middle) the owner of Janouras Custom Design Ltd donated hampers to TTPS officers who are infected with the covid19 virus on Corpus Christi morning, Insp Gideon Dickson (pink shirt) and Ancil Forde received on behalf of the officers. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

BUSINESSWOMAN and philanthropist Hannah Janoura says she is committed to the fight against covid19 and has extended her support to frontline workers by donating food hampers to police officers who tested positive.

Janoura, the proprietor of Janoura's Custom Design Ltd, with assistance from Massy Stores, donated 100 food hampers to the officers which will be distributed by the Social Welfare Association (TTPSSWA) as part of their 'Touch One, Touch All' assistance campaign.

Speaking with Newsday at the association's Riverside Plaza, Port of Spain, office on Thursday, Janoura said she was happy to be part of the any initiative which supports the police and felt compelled to assist officers who were covid positive.

"My brother called me and told me about the initiative. We organised to buy hampers which was originally 50, then it reached to 100, but I'm sure it will eventually rise to 200. So, by next week we should have that amount available.

"We enjoy giving back. We've had over 25 years' experience with the police and we will always support the police."

Janoura said she was also involved in distributing breakfast for those in need. President of the association, acting Insp Gideon Dickson said he was pleased with Janoura's contribution and was grateful for the support of private sector entities.

He said Janoura was the first contributor to the 'Touch One, Touch All' campaign, but invited other organisations to get involved and lend assistance.

"It's not just the officers who are affected by their covid19 status. It also affects their family members.

"I know when some of them got the news that their loved one was positive, they would have had to drop everything, so the association saw this initiative as one where we can try to reach every member hence the name 'Touch One, Touch All.'

"This gesture goes a long way in being able to meet the needs of the our frontline workers. Mrs Janoura and her company have supported us in this difficult time and it's a good example for other corporate entities to follow. It can't be measured at this time in our country's history."

Dickson said, to date, there are 285 police officers who tested positive for covid19.

Treasurer of the association, Cpl Jason Johnson said officers would be distributing the items at the homes of officers but would observe the necessary precautions in doing so.

Anyone interested in contributing to the 'Touch One, Touch All' campaign can contact the association via email at ttpsswa07@yahoo.com, or Insp Dickson at 464-9046 or secretary Ancil Forde at 773-4563.