Jail for stealing compressors

Robert Thorpe -

A 39-year-old man, who was charged with larceny of three compressors, was sentenced to two years’ with hard labour by a San Fernando magistrate on Wednesday.

Robert Thorpe, of Hubert Rance Street, Vistabella, was jailed by Magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh after pleading guilty.

Three of the five compressors which were stolen from a compound on St. James Street, San Fernando, and later recovered by police, were returned to their owner, a release said.

Thorpe was arrested on May 30 and subsequently charged on June 2 by PC Boochun, of the San Fernando Criminal Investigations Department (CID). The three compressors were recovered on the same day of his arrest.

According to police reports, around 12.50 pm on May 30, an estate police corporal was on duty at the compound when he observed the five compressors, valued at $68,475, missing.

The police were contacted and their enquiries led to Thorpe's arrest and the recovery of three compressors at an open yard along Johnstone Street, San Fernando.