Exercise to combat covid

THE EDITOR: Due to the severity of covid19 in TT and the restrictions that come along with it, gyms are closed, but that’s no excuse for not exercising. We can exercise at home.

Studies prove that regular physical activity may substantially reduce the risk of covid19-related hospitalisation, ICU (intensive care unit) admission and death.

An observational study of nearly 50,000 people was conducted and published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Consistent inactivity was the third most important risk factor for death due to covid19.

Exercise at home is a medicine that everyone should take. Do some pushups, sit-ups, running on the spot and squats – and don’t forget to register to get vaccinate.

SIMON WRIGHT

via e-mail