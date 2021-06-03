Carenage resident loses home in fire

File photo -

AFTER losing her home to a fire, Carenage resident Carol Doyle says she is grateful for life and the people closest to her.

Fire officers said Doyle's home on the Western Main Road, L'Anse Mitan, caught fire at around 6.30 pm on Wednesday.

Investigators said by the time fire officers arrived 25 per cent of the house was already destroyed.

Officers from the Chaguaramas, Four Roads and Wrightson Road fire stations visited the scene and extinguished the blaze.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Newsday visited the area on Thursday and spoke to Doyle who was staying with a friend close by, while the insurance damages were being processed.

Doyle said part of the property was being rented and was happy none of the tenants were harmed.

"I was driving home when I saw the fire in the distance. I didn't realise it was my own house on fire.

"All the tenants got out. There was only one tenant who went for chemotherapy and didn't come home until this morning (Thursday) to see what happened.

"It's been difficult, but it really helps you to reflect on what's important in life which is family and friends. Especially spiritual brothers who you support.

"It's been up and down but with God's grace I'll be okay."

Doyle said she has lived at the house since 1982.

Fire officers are continuing enquiries into the cause of the fire and visited the property on Thursday.