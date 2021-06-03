Business as usual

THE EDITOR: The banks are taking advantage of individuals as well as organisations and at some stage will start calling on their guarantees.

As businesses were starting to recover from last year, they now have to beg their bankers to ease them up again as they can’t cover their monthly instalments. And what does the bank do? Sure, no problem, but the interest continues to accumulate and is added back and now you owe the bank more money. It’s business as usual.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

Via E-Mail