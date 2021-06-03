Burnt body, car, found in Charlieville

AN unidentified body of an African man was found on Corpus Christi morning in central Trinidad. Next to the body was a burnt car.

Investigators of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) are now trying to ascertain the identity of the body.

Police believe the body may have been burnt along with the car on Wednesday.

Police said they received a report, around 7 pm, on Wednesday, of a burning car near a bar on Caroni Savannah Road, Charlieville.

When they went to the area, they found nothing.

Chaguanas police received a similar report, around 7.25 am on Thursday, of a burnt car on the road near the Caroni Housing Development.

Investigators said when officers went to the site, located between Caroni Savannah Road and the Charlieville connector road, they saw the burnt car, a Toyota Aqua. The car's registration plates were not visible.

The two front doors of the car were open and the burnt body of a man was lying outside the passenger door.