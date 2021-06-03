Archbishop Gordon: We have become a people of ingratitude

Port of Spain Archbishop Jason Gordon - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

PORT of Spain Archbishop Jason Gordon is calling on the nation not to take their blessings for granted and show gratitude to relatives and fellow citizens for their sacrifices.

Speaking at the virtual Corpus Christi Mass on Thursday, Gordon urged worshippers to remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and take the time to show gratitude for their lives.

Referring to passover celebrations in Jewish tradition, Gordon said it was important for worshippers to give thanks for their lives, and noted that even as TT continues to face challenges from the covid19 pandemic, recognising the selflessness of others was important in observing Corpus Christi.

"Everyday in the domestic family, in your homes, sacrifices are offered up. Do you ever consider the sacrifices made when your mom or dad prepares a meal for you?

"Our old people used to say that ingratitude is worse than necromancy, worse than obeah and we have become a people of ingratitude.

"Today in this celebration of sacrifice, of offering and of love, let us become a people of gratitude. Let us recognise the rich and many things we have done for each other let us thank each other."

Gordon called on families to take time to recognise their individual contributions and give thanks to each other and God.

Citing Moses delivery of Hebrews out of bondage in Egypt and into the promised land, Gordon urged the public to use the occasion of Corpus Christi to reflect and take stock of their own lives.