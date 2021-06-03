14 new covid deaths, 546 cases

Image courtesy CDC

There have been 14 new covid19-related deaths and an additional 546 new cases recorded in Trinidad, the Ministry of Health's 4 pm update said on Thursday.

These new cases were from samples taken between May 27 to June 2.

The update said the additional deaths brought the total number of covid19 deaths to 537.

These additional deaths were of six elderly men, five elderly women along with a middle-aged man and woman, all with comorbidities.

An elderly man with no comorbidities was also part of the additional deaths.

There were also 236 recovered community cases, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 14,918, while five additional people were discharged from hospitals.