Ronald Adams named new Atlantic LNG CEO

Ronald Adams. - PHOTO SOURCED FROM THE ENERGY CHAMBER

Ronald Adams has been appointed the new chief executive office of Atlantic LNG. The announcement was made in a release on Monday.

Atlantic said the appointment is effective from August 1.

Adams is a senior energy sector executive with nearly 30 years’ experience in the energy industry. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and an MBA with a specialisation in strategic planning.

“Mr Adams has been with Shell Trinidad and Tobago Ltd since 2019, where most recently he was the general manager of upstream assets.

“He has also worked extensively in a variety of roles with petrochemical companies in the Pt Lisas industrial estate including at NGC, another of Atlantic’s shareholder companies. At NGC, Mr Adams served as vice president operations.”

Incumbent CEO Dr Phillip Mschelbila will return to his parent company, Shell, after three years. He will oversee Adams’ transition into the role. Atlantic LNG thanked Mschelbila for his contribution to the company.

“During his tenure, Dr Mshelbila championed the development of Atlantic’s world class strategy, and its key strategic tenets of continuous improvement, digital strategy and cultural transformation.

“With his signature calm demeanour, Dr Mshelbila smoothly navigated the company through turbulent times, including challenges with gas supply and the ongoing covid19 pandemic.”

Mshelbila commended the Atlantic team for its resilience.

“I’m very honoured to have had the privilege to lead such talented, dedicated people,” Mshelbila said.