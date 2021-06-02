Prove that we are in this together

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: This country will pay a heavy price for the lack of education of our children during this covid19 lockdown. We still have thousands of children without electronic access to education, and the Education Minister’s answer is to send the police for them.

All this while large corporations are declaring profits of tens of millions of dollars in a quarter. How much does an electronic device cost? Maybe $1,000? So for $20 million we can supply 20,000 children with devices. Is that too much for these huge businesses to donate to the country? It is obvious that the politicians will not do it.

If the businesses make these donations they can surely claim some tax credits. Better than that, they will change the perception that the public has of them, which is that they are only interested in profits. Think of it as a PR stunt. They can take all the pictures they want and do some good.

Also, we need TSTT and Digicel to get together and increase the internet reach throughout the country. They must know where the need is. Just do it. Time is wasting.

We keep hearing that we are in this together. Well, prove it!

ANNE DE SILVA

St Joseph