Police question funeral directors, visit cemeteries as video probe continues

Police are continuing enquiries into a video in which people were seen dumping bodies covered in sheets into what appeared to be a single grave.

The people in the video were believed to be funeral home workers.

Northern Division police confirmed they had visited several funeral homes and interviewed staff as part of investigations into the video.

They also said several places in the Carapo area were searched for the location seen in the video, but have thus far been unsuccessful.

Asked what would be the next course of action if any bodies were found, one senior officer said the bodies would be exhumed and another phase of the investigation would begin.

"If any bodies are found, wherever they are found would immediately become a crime scene.

"A host of different investigative methods would be applied applied to try and determine who the deceased were, what were the circumstances surrounding their deaths and who were the people are that dumped them there."

He also said any bodies found would be given a proper burial once the necessary enquiries were finished.

Sources said the Arima CID has been leading the investigation but is receiving assistance from the police Cyber Crime Unit to find the origins of the video.