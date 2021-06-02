Parliamentary committee meets Monday on Mid Year Review

The Red House, the seat of Parliament. Photo by Roger Jacob

MPs will convene for the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives on Monday at 1.30 pm.

The committee will consider the Mid Year Review of the national budget. This was posted on the Parliament website on Wednesday.

House leader Camille Robinson-Regis confirmed the sitting to Newsday.

Parliament sources told Newsday it was likely that on Monday, MPs would then agree to meet again, probably next Wednesday, to debate the Mid Year Review before the full House.