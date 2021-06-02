Our Caricom friends

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, left, three TT Air Guardsmen and TT's ambassador to Caricom Frances Seignoret with the container carrying the 10,000 doses of covid19 vaccines donated to TT by Grenada. Photo courtesy Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs -

THE ARRIVAL of a shipment of 10,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from Grenada on Sunday was the latest act of generosity from one of our fellow Caricom states at this, our time of dire need.

Historically, it has often been the other way around. This country has frequently been called on to help our smaller neighbours in the wake of devastating natural disasters, or to offer economic and technological support.

Instead, this time we are the ones being shown compassion. The Grenada shipment followed the donation of 16,000 doses from St Vincent and the Grenadines and 9,000 doses from Bermuda last month, as well as 2,000 doses from Barbados in February.

While surplus supplies due to vaccine hesitancy and looming expiry dates may be factors in all of this, it all nonetheless underlines how Caricom bonds and Caricom diplomacy remain integral to our national goals as we fight the covid19 virus.

Notwithstanding these shows of unity, we could do with more clarity on the question of the degree to which Caricom has worked as a single team when it comes to the question of vaccine procurement.

In February the group, under the chairmanship of TT’s Prime Minister, issued an official and united call for a global summit on this issue. But the fact that individual states are in a position to donate vaccines to others today speaks to a situation in which countries have been acting in isolation to a large degree.

This month, Caricom trade ministers will discuss the waiver of patents for covid19 pharmaceuticals, including vaccines, on a global scale. Supporters of the idea say it will allow covid19 vaccines to be manufactured faster for use by developing countries.

Even if we cannot make our own vaccines, this is one area where Caricom could exert greater influence before bodies like the World Trade Organization – which is considering the proposal – by acting as a bloc. Another area could be in direct talks with global manufacturers.

Such an approach makes sense, particularly given the way this region is perceived internationally.

Monday’s statement by Guyana’s health minister Dr Frank Anthony that the African Union has allocated 1.5 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines to Caricom as a whole reflects support for a consolidated approach.

Caricom needs to come together to also set unified benchmarks. Standards need to be articulated when it comes to herd immunity. Although there will be differences between individual populations, we need to begin to set levels that will guarantee not only satisfy national goals, but also ensure regional herd immunity, given that freedom of movement facilitates our tourist trade and our economic and social linkages.