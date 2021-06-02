Oropune woman fined for stealing police pistol

A 26-year-old Oropune woman appeared virtually before an Arima magistrate on Wednesday on charges of stealing a police officer's gun.

Police said Shaquilla Dopwell appeared before Nanette Forde-John to face charges of possession of a gun and ammunition and larceny of a gun and ammunition.

She opted for the matter to be heard summarily and pleaded guilty.

She was fined $5,000 for the possession of the gun, $25,000 for the possession of ammunition, $1,000 for the theft of the gun and another $1,000 for theft of the ammunition.

She was ordered to pay the fines in three months, but had the option to extend the period.

The gun, a police-issued Sig Sauer 229, was stolen from an officer who tried to arrest a suspect for breaking the curfew two weeks ago.

The person resisted arrest and during the scuffle, the officer's pistol fell.

Dopwell took the gun and ran away, but was arrested. Police found the gun near a water tank.