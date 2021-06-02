Opposition Leader: Offer acts of goodness to vulnerable for Corpus Christi

Kamla Persad-Bissessar

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar urged the public to acknowledge God’s goodness in the spirit of Corpus Christi and offer “acts of goodness to the vulnerable.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Persad Bissessar extended greetings to the Christian community ahead of the Corpus Christi Holiday on Thursday.

“I do so at a time when our nation is yearning for the sacred message of this blessed celebration more than ever,” she said.

“With churches closed due to covid19 measures, the faithful have not been able to receive Holy Communion in the traditional manner, nor are they able to celebrate this occasion as they would have in years past.”

She said, however, as many families feel a sense of hopelessness because of the pandemic, people should find courage and faith in God.

“As a people, we must know that the presence, love, and goodness of God will bring the healing that our nation so desires.

“This Corpus Christi, regardless of our faith, we must reflect on God’s greatest gift to us, his presence amongst us and be inspired that his goodness will prevail.”

She said many families have been affected by the pandemic and urged those who can, to help those in need.

“This Corpus Christi, I urge all our citizens who are able, to acknowledge God’s goodness by offering act of goodness to the vulnerable.”

She also urged those in authority to contribute to relief efforts. “I know the days have been dark with uncertainty and the futures of many seem grim, but we must remember that our citizens are amongst the most dynamic in our world and with God’s blessings we will remain a resilient people.”