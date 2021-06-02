One dead, another wounded after Piarco shooting

Stock photo

One man is dead and another wounded after a shooting in Piarco on Tuesday night.

Police said Ramesh Rahman Madoo, 44, was liming with a friend aged 45, at 3B Drive, Piarco, at around 8 pm when a car approached them.

Men got out of the car and shot at them several times before driving off.

Madoo was shot several times and his friend was shot once.

Members of the Northern Division Task Force and Arouca police went to the area with a district medical officer who declared Madoo dead at the scene.

His friend survived.

Police said Madoo was not known to them.

Homicide investigators are continuing enquiries.