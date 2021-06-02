No bail for man charged with sexually assaulting own daughters

A 40-YEAR-OLD security officer has been denied bail after appearing virtually before Port of Spain Magistrate Maureen Gafoor charged with sexually penetrating his own two daughters.

The man was remanded into custody and ordered to return to court on Friday.

According to a police press release on Wednesday, a report was made by the victims’ cousin on May 19, to the North Eastern Division Child Protection Unit. The man stands accused of engaging in these sexual acts during the period 2017 to 2021.

An investigation was conducted by Ag Cpl Farrell who arrested the accused on May 25 and charged him the following day with nine counts of sexual penetration for each child.

The investigation was supervised by Ag Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne and Sgts Bishop and Andrews.