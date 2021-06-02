New arrival date for Coast Guard patrol boats

File photo: Coast Guard vessel

The two Cape-Class Coast Guard vessels which were expected to arrive in Trinidad and Tobago by mid-July are now scheduled to arrive at the beginning of August.

In a release on May 14, the government announced the patrol vessels, which cost US$38.6 million each, had been released for delivery from shipbuilder Austal's shipyard in Perth, Australia.

They were scheduled to leave Australia for TT on May 20, transported on a heavy lift ship, the BBC Rushmore, and to arrive by mid-July.

But on Wednesday, the Ministry of National Security said on its Facebook page that the vessels, which had officially departed Australia, are expected to arrive in TT within six-eight weeks “depending on weather conditions along the route.”

The release also said when the BBC Rushmore arrives in TT, the two patrol vessels will be offloaded by crane and handed over to the Coast Guard. Austal officials will then lead intense training with the Coast Guard in preparation for the boats to join the Coast Guard fleet.

It said they were "58 metres in length and have been built with specifications to suit our coast guard’s unique requirements.

"This addition will strengthen the capabilities of the coast guard in conducting a wide range of operational activities including border security; search and rescue; protection of critical energy infrastructure; as well as counter-trafficking and will further secure this country’s borders and enhance our national security landscape.”The Coast Guard currently has six Austal fast patrol vessels.